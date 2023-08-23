State police are investigating after Washington Ambulance and Chair reported one of its emergency vehicles had been stolen.
According to police, the theft occurred between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday at 2000 The Road, Canton Township. Ambulance and Chair reported the vehicle stolen shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.
The vehicle is described as a white 2014 Ford Explorer bearing license plate EV74404. It has markings designating it as an emergency vehicle. Ambulance and Chair Executive Director Larry Pollock said the vehicle is not part of its main fleet, and operations have not been affected by the theft.
“There were no patients at risk. It’s an older vehicle that was used just as a reserve,” Pollock said.
Anyone with information can contact state police at 724-223-4593.
