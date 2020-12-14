The city of Washington added five properties to its demolition list following a virtual public hearing Thursday afternoon.
The city’s code enforcement officer, Jeffery Donatelli, said during the hearing that each of the properties were vacant and had accumulated numerous and significant violations of the international property maintenance code.
The first, at 212 Linn Ave., has 13 violations and is an “unsafe structure,” with a collapsed porch and deck, roof problems, broken windows and an accumulation of garbage around it, Donatelli said.
“I went out there to visit it several times,” Donatelli said. “Every time it’s a little bit worse. It’s very difficult to even get in or out of the property as it stands.”
Malik Cobb, of Pittsburgh, represented the property during Thursday’s hearing. Cobb expressed an interest in trying to clean up the property.
“I recently lost my father, so I’m dealing with multiple properties right now,” he said.
Donatelli suggested that the property may be too far gone to save.
“I don’t see any way fiscally that it’s really feasible,” he said. “It’s a small home on a small lot. They’re all major violations. The best thing for the property and the city would be to demolish this property.”
City solicitor Jack Cambest advised Cobb that property owners have the right to appeal the decision to demolish. Cambest also advised that should demolition be completed, a lien would be placed on the property for the cost of demolition.
The next two properties, at 220 Linn Ave. and 114 Burton Ave., each had 13 violations, Donatelli said, including “unsafe structure.”
The vacant house at 710 Broad St. also made the list with 10 violations, including “failed structural members,” such as roof and exterior walls. Donatelli said he confirmed the house is “infested with vermin.”
“I have seen decent-sized rats and raccoons going in and out of the property,” he said, suggesting that the city seeks a way to remove the animals before proceeding with demolition.
Lastly, 490 Ewing St., had eight violations. Donatelli said he spoke with the owner – listed as Michael Duncan –Thursday morning.
“He’s claiming that he has a buyer that he’s hoping to close by the end of the year,” Donatelli said. “This is the least bad property out of all of these.”
Donatelli said the front porch and deck would need to be removed, and the windows and roof replaced. He said it would likely cost between $40,000 and $50,000 to make the necessary repairs. It was last appraised at about $39,500.
“It’s a corner lot, but it’s a very tiny lot,” Donatelli said.
The properties will be released to the Washington County Redevelopment Authority, which will eventually schedule the demolitions.
In other action Thursday, the city approved the 2021 Community Development Block Grant allocations, which will include $265,200 for code enforcement demolition costs, $100,000 for home rehabilitation, and $205,300 for bond payments.