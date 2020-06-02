Washington High School will hold commencement for 125 seniors at 5:30 p.m. June 5 at Washington High School Stadium.
Zachary Swartz, son of Paul and Kelly Swartz of East Washington, is valedictorian. He has a QPA of 4.4, having taken enough college credits while in high school to be nearing his sophomore status level in college. He will attend West Virginia University to study biochemistry/pre-med in the university’s Honors College, having received a distinction scholarship from the university.
As the Prexies’ quarterback, Swartz is one of only three quarterbacks in Western Pennsylvania history to throw more than 6,000 yards and rush for more than 2,000 yards. He was named to the all-state team in 2019 and led his team to the WPIAL Class AA title in 2017, and to the WPIAL finals in his senior year. Swartz also played basketball, baseball, and ran track. He was named one of 14 Student-Athlete Award Winners by the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Washington-Greene County Chapter. He is a member of the National Honor Society.
Gerald Comedy Jr., son of George Comedy Sr. and Teddi Zets, both of Washington, is salutatorian. Comedy’s QPA is 4.3, and he has taken a number of college-in-high-school and advanced placement classes to help earn college credits. Comedy received a four-year exercise science football scholarship through Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Cook Honors’ College.
Comedy played football as an offensive and defensive lineman, helping the Prexies to win the WPIAL Class AA title in his sophomore year and make it to the WPIAL finals this past season. He received all-state honors in his junior and senior years. Comedy also wrestled at heavyweight and won the TRICADA tournament in the heavyweight division in his junior year, as well as qualifying for the state tournament. He participated in track in his freshman and sophomore years. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.