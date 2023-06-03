Washington High School held commencement for 108 seniors on June 2 at Wash High Stadium.
Adele Zimmerman was valedictorian, and Lillian Boardley was salutatorian.
Washington High School held commencement for 108 seniors on June 2 at Wash High Stadium.
Adele Zimmerman was valedictorian, and Lillian Boardley was salutatorian.
Zimmerman is the daughter of John and Patricia Zimmerman of East Washington. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was chosen as May Student of the Month.
Her high school activities included the Prexie Marching Band and Symphonic and Steel Drum bands.
She was a member of the varsity tennis team, lettering all four years, and was a member of the Academic League Team.
She will attend Washington & Jefferson College for pre-law studies, and plans to major in political science or English.
Boardley is the daughter of Aaron and Robert Boardley of Washington. She served as National Honor Society treasurer and was named Student of the Month in April.
She was a member of Steel Drum Band, and received the J. Marc Svaline Citation of Excellence Award for Steel Band, and was also a member of the Prexie Marching Band and Symphonic Band.
She will attend Juniata College, where she will major in marine biology with a minor in geology.
