Washington High School football team is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from now through Jan. 30 to raise funds to benefit the team.
The football team, through the nonprofit organization Funds2Orgs, will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Funds2Orgs will purchase the collected shoes, and the amount raised will help cover various expenses throughout the football season. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the Wash High Athletic Office.
Funds2Orgs donates the shoes collected to a network of micro-enterprise small business partners to assist micro-entrepreneurs in creating, maintaining and growing small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
“We are excited about our shoe drive. We raise money for our players, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Mike Bosnic, athletic director and head football coach.
For more details on the shoe drive, call Jackie DeCosta at the athletic office at 724-223-5084 or email decostaj@prexie.us