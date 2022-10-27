A Brownsville man is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred in Canton Township earlier this week.
State police charged Jeremiah Robert Cox, 22, with felonies of robbery and theft by unlawful taking, and an additional misdemeanor count of theft.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an apartment on Bel Air Drive at about 10:40 p.m. Monday. Dylan Garrett told police that Cox came to his home with two men he did not know.
Garrett had been aware Cox was coming over, but did not know anyone would be with him.
Court records indicate that one of the men, wearing a ski mask, stood near the exit. Garrett told police the man pointed a gun at him and demanded valuables.
The men stole $1,000 cash and a handgun. According to the complaint, the man with the firearm kept the gun pointed at Garrett as they left the apartment.
So far, only Cox has been charged but has not been arrested.
