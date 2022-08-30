A Charleroi man is wanted on several sexual assault charges in connection with a 2019 case involving a child.
James Heinzelman-McIvor, 18, faces felonies of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a child and sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the child told Charleroi Regional Police that Heinzelman-Mcivor had raped them at a Charleroi home in the fall of 2019 when they would have been 11 to 12 years old.
Heinzelman-McIvor is alleged to have inappropriately touched the child or attempted to do so on multiple occasions after the first incident, court documents state.
According to the criminal complaint, Heinzelman-Mcivor waived his rights and confessed to the rape during a police interview.
