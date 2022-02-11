WASHINGTON POLICE CAR

Washington police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they say robbed a Family Dollar in November.

Arthur Edward Harris, 61, of 137 North Ave., faces one felony charge of robbery. According to court documents, Harris stole $141.35 cents from the Family Dollar at 130 Highland Ave Nov. 22.

Police said just before 1 p.m., Harris entered the store and approached an employee with his hand inside the front pocket of his sweatshirt. The employee believed he had a weapon, and Harris escorted her to the cash register.

Police said Harris left the store and entered the passenger side of a Chevrolet Cruze. South Strabane police received a tip Dec. 3 the car was parked at Trinity Point Drive.

Washington police contacted the owner of the car, who explained he is a “jitney” driver, giving car rides for money, and that he drove a man named Art on the day of the robbery.

Police then learned Harris was a person of interest in an East Washington robbery. The employee looked at a lineup of eight pictures and identified Harris as the robber.

Online court records list Harris’ case as inactive and indicate he has not been arrested.

