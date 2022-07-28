Washington police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a local man who is accused of firing several shots from his vehicle Tuesday while stopped at a traffic light.
Russell Porter, 26, of Poplar Street, Washington, is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of East Wylie Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Bailey Batch, whose age and address were not included in the complaint, told police she was stopped in the left-turn lane on East Wylie at its intersection with Wylie Avenue while Porter was in the lane to her right.
According to the complaint, Batch saw Porter emerge from the window of the vehicle and begin to fire at her. She told police she turned left onto Allison and realized her brakes weren’t working before eventually pulling into a parking lot on Henderson Avenue.
Police found multiple bullet holes in Batch’s vehicle. At the intersection where the shooting occurred, police found a bullet had struck a parked car in a business parking lot.
An anonymous 911 caller told dispatchers they heard approximately six shots.
