A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Fayette County man who was involved in a fatal accident in Smith Township last June.
According to online court records, Kameron Lamar Donahue, 28, of German Township, was charged Monday with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and careless driving by Smith Township police.
The accident occurred about noon June 15 at 266 Smith Township State Road. Donahue was driving a water truck and crossed the yellow line and struck a vehicle driving north.
The driver was Vincent W. Badamo, 66, of McKees Rocks, who was transported to Weirton (W.Va.) Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The truck Donahue was driving was owned by New Stanton-based HB Trucking.
There was a passenger in Badamo’s vehicle who was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.