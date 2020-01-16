A Canton Township woman has been charged with selling drugs that caused the death of a Somerset Township woman.
Sara Nicole Morrison Jones, 25, died April 12, 2019. According to state police, she overdosed on a combination of fentanyl and morphine. Her death was ruled an accident.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Nyieka Delores Speer, 26, whose last known address was 481 Wayne St., who faces charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. She is accused of selling heroin to Jones on the day she died.
According to the criminal complaint, Jones had been texting with Speer about buying heroin that morning.
Jones’ husband was in the car with her when she received the heroin in Washington. He told police that after they dropped off Speer, he took the bundles of heroin out of Jones’ purse and threw them in weeds, but that Speer likely gave her extra.
Jones was declared dead at her Wherry Road home later that evening.
According to the criminal complaint, after Jones died, her husband found heroin in her purse that matched the heroin that Speer gave her.
According to Jones’ obituary, she was a mother to a son and three stepchildren. She graduated from Bentworth High School in 2012 and worked as an aide caring for the elderly.
“Sara was a rare and beautiful person, inside and out, with a heart so full of love and compassion that it had no room for hate or judgment,” the obituary reads. “She saw the good in everyone, and tried to help all who needed it, most especially her family and friends, whom she loved unconditionally.”