A Donora man who is wanted in a Washington homicide last month was charged Friday with another shooting the same day at his residence.
Donora police charged the suspect, Zackory James Sadler, 36, of 620 Heslep Ave., with attempted homicide and related offenses in the Jan. 26 shooting of Keilone Preston, court records show.
Preston was shot in the upper right leg and left foot about 4:30 p.m. while he was in bed with a woman who said she was Sadler’s “on again, off again” girlfriend, police stated in the affidavit.
Sadler is wanted in the shooting death that occurred about 3:45 p.m. that same day of Darnell “Cuddy” Brown, 41, in a parking lot on Highland Avenue in Washington. Brown was with the mother of one of Sadler’s children when he was shot in the head.
Sadler’s girlfriend in Donora, who was not injured, ran from the Heslep residence naked after she noticed him standing beside her bed, according to the affidavit. The woman was later told that Sadler was coming to Donora to kill her, court documents state.
In the Donora case, Sadler is facing other charges of illegal possession of a firearm, simple assault, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.