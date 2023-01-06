Jason M. Walsh has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the office of Washington County district attorney in the May primary.
Walsh assumed the role of district attorney after the death of Eugene Vittone in August 2021 following his battle with lung cancer.
After Vittone’s death, Walsh committed himself to ensuring the office maintained continuity and continued to serve and protect Washington County residents at the highest level.
Walsh originally joined the office in 2016 as a deputy district attorney where he was responsible for prosecuting homicides and other violent crimes.
He was then promoted to first assistant district attorney where he continued to prosecute homicides in addition to his managerial responsibilities.
Walsh is a lifelong Washington County resident, and grew up in Donora. He graduated from St. Francis University in 1993 and graduated from Ohio Northern University School of Law in 1996.
Prior to joining the district attorney’s office, Walsh had a private law practice, Bigi & Walsh, in Charleroi for 20 years. As a lifelong county resident, Walsh is steadfast in his commitment to ensuring that Washington County is a safe place to live, work and raise a family.
During his tenure as district attorney, he has aggressively prosecuted violent criminals who harm children, which are the county’s most precious assets. Walsh is a hands-on prosecutor and carries his own heavy load of cases in addition to his administrative duties as district attorney. He is also dedicated to the aggressive prosecution of those who deal illegal narcotics, including deadly fentanyl and opiates, and those who commit other violent crimes in Washington County.
This year, Walsh received the Robert Faulkner Memorial Award For Outstanding Prosecution for his prosecution of the Pagan Motorcycle Gang. Walsh lives in Carroll Township with his wife, Rebecca, and their four children.
