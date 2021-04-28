Walk MS: Washington will be held virtually this weekend, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Participants can walk Saturday with family around their neighborhood, gather their team for a socially distanced stroll through the park or get together with friends. Also, a new Walk MS On Demand online experience has been created that everyone can visit to enjoy familiar event features – including making a virtual “I Walk For” bib.
Last year, despite the pandemic, nearly 100,000 participants came together virtually, in their own way, to give a voice to the Multiple Sclerosis movement and work toward a cure. Collectively they raised over $24 million.
To register, visit www.walkMS.org or call 855-372-1331/. For fundraising information, email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org. To Walk MS on demand, log in to https://nmss.6connex.us/event/walkMS/login.