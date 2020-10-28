WAYNESBURG – A West Virginia woman convicted of stabbing her fiancé nearly to death was resentenced Monday, although her attorney says the most recent punishment is harsher than the previous one despite them being identical.
Greene County Judge Lou Dayich sentenced Christina Larea Lorenz, 35, of Morgantown, to 20 months to five years in state prison for stabbing her fiancé seven times at his Mt. Morris home in March 2017.
It’s the same punishment he doled out in January 2019. But while serving that sentence at a state prison, her Waynesburg attorney, Timothy Ross, thought they had found new evidence to corroborate her initial claim of self-defense. Lorenz originally claimed her boyfriend, Tyler Spacht, pulled a gun on her and assaulted her.
State police investigators never found a gun in the home, but a comment made by former Greene County District Attorney Marjorie Fox during an inventory check last year made it seem like there may have been one at the scene. Ross said Fox mentioned a gun was found in the home, but she later clarified that it was only a gun permit.
However, that comment set in motion an appeal in which the state Superior Court vacated the original sentence this January and sent the case back to Court of Common Pleas in Greene County. During that time, Lorenz was released from state prison on bond in April, just 40 days shy of when her minimum sentence was to expire in late May. Ross said she was already on track to be paroled, but now that process must start from the beginning, meaning she’ll likely serve longer than she would have if the original sentence had not been vacated.
“It’s inappropriate, and we think it’s an incorrect decision,” Ross said of the sentence. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a case that’s been vacated so close to the parole. There’s a lot of time-sensitive issues, and it’s odd.”
Greene County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Lock, who did not prosecute the original case but handled the resentencing, declined to comment on the case.
Lorenz was convicted by a jury on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment during her trial in September 2018. Spacht’s wounds were so severe that he told Lorenz, “You killed me,” after she stabbed him, according to testimony, and he needed to be taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to save his life.
Ross said Lorenz was a model inmate while at SCI-Muncy in Lycoming County and on track for parole. The timeline to restart the parole process could take four or five months, meaning Lorenz may not be released until next spring, he said.
“She is being punished for her right to exercise her right to appeal,” Ross said. “We are disappointed that the court did not feel like that was a chilling affect.”
Lorenz had been free on bond since April, but is now being held at the Greene County jail to await transport back to a state prison.
“She did offer some evidence on what she’s been doing since she was released,” Ross said, adding there have been no criminal incidents during that time. “She has a young child and the holiday season is right around the corner.”