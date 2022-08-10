A West Virginia woman is accused of crashing into multiple cars and fleeing police in Hanover Township Friday night.
Hanover Township police charged Manasha Tenece Bradley, 28, of Wheeling, with a felony of aggravated assault and misdemeanors of resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 11:45 p.m. Bradley struck multiple cars and traffic delineators at The Pavilion at Star Lake as people were exiting the Kid Rock concert, and refused to stop and exchange information with other drivers.
When police arrived on the scene, multiple drivers were pointing officers toward Bradley’s car. Police said one of the victims had broken the front passenger window trying to get her to stop.
According to the complaint, Bradley had an alcoholic beverage in her lap and refused orders from police to turn off her vehicle, eventually driving away from the scene.
When Bradley got stuck behind another car, an officer was able to unlock a door and put her car into park and turn it off. However, Bradley tried to bite the officer, turned the car back on and drove away, court documents state.
She became stuck again and parking attendants attempted to assist police. According to court records, two attendants stood in front of Bradley’s vehicle. Police again turned off the car, but Bradley again turned it back on.
Police warned the attendants to move out of the way, and Bradley drove off with an officer still partially in the car, according to the complaint.
For a third time Bradley was stopped in traffic, and an officer turned off the car. She resisted and attempted again to bite the officer, the complaint states. She drove away and weaved through traffic until she entered southbound lanes of Route 18, police said.
Police said she drove about two miles and got stuck in swampy grass while driving off the road to get around vehicles. She was then taken into custody.
According to the complaint, police found a pistol under the driver’s seat.
Bradley was arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge James Saieva and released after posting $75,000 bond through a professional bondsman.
Bradley is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 25.
