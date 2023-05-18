A motorist who was driving more than 100 mph in Greene County nearly three years ago when he crashed into another car, killing the other driver, was sentenced Wednesday to serve time in state prison.

Robert Hadley Wyckoff, who pleaded guilty earlier this year in Greene County Court to a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal crash on Sept. 19, 2020, was sentenced by President Judge Lou Dayich to serve 2 ½ to 5 years in prison.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In