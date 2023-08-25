Washington & Jefferson held its annual matriculation ceremony Tuesday, officially welcoming the Class of 2027. The newest class represents the second consecutive year of enrollment growth and includes a record number of transfer students. Following the ceremony, students participated in the “Crossing of the Seal,” a longstanding tradition at W&J that symbolizes the start of a student’s journey at the college. The next time students cross the seal will be during commencement. Classes began Wednesday.

