Washington & Jefferson held its annual matriculation ceremony Tuesday, officially welcoming the Class of 2027. The newest class represents the second consecutive year of enrollment growth and includes a record number of transfer students. Following the ceremony, students participated in the “Crossing of the Seal,” a longstanding tradition at W&J that symbolizes the start of a student’s journey at the college. The next time students cross the seal will be during commencement. Classes began Wednesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
- Cubs bring 1-0 series advantage over Pirates into game 2
- This couple's quest is to follow the games, no matter how far
- Bailing on my birthday
- Hits and Misses
- LETTER: Stop scapegoating the election process.
- OP-ED: It's too late, GOP also-rans. Nothing will stop Trump, except maybe the law
- W&J welcomes new class
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 30
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.