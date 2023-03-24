Washington & Jefferson College will host Stacia George, director of the Conflict Resolution Program at the Carter Center, at 7 p.m. March 28 in the Rossin Campus Center Ballroom.
George’s talk, “The Final Hill to Climb: The Global Need for Accountability,” is part of the college’s annual Walter K. Levy Lecture series.
The event is free and open to the public.
George’s work at the Carter Center concentrates on the prevention, mitigation and resolution of conflicts to build transformative and sustainable peace.
The Carter Center, based in Atlanta, Ga., is a not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization that has helped improve life for people in more than 80 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy, human rights and economic opportunity; preventing diseases and improving mental health care.
