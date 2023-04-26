The 2023 Senior Art Show for Washington & Jefferson College art and art education majors graduating in the spring is set for April 28 through May 7 in the Olin Fine Arts Center.
The opening reception is planned from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 28 with the artist talks beginning at 6:15 p.m.
