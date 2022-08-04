Washington & Jefferson College was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Gladys Brooks Foundation to create a new Center for World Languages and Cultures.
The center, a reimagination of the college’s existing modern language lab, will serve as a collaborative, active learning, multi-disciplinary classroom that prioritizes student education and facilitates innovative instruction through modern technology.
“We are eager and excited for our new Center for World Languages and Cultures,” said Dr. H.J. Manzari, associate professor of Spanish and director of Latin American studies. “Our outreach programs and opportunities for long- and short-term study abroad will all benefit from this synergistic space.”
The New York-based Gladys Brooks Foundation makes donations to establish and support nonprofit libraries, educational institutions, hospitals and clinics.
The new center will include interactive touchscreen technology, a video conferencing system, and surround sound, as well as community-focused furniture, modern lighting, charging stations, and wireless connectivity.
The center is housed in the Howard J. Burnett Center.
