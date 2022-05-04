Dr. Michael Crabtree, professor of psychology at Washington & Jefferson College, recently won the Pennsylvania Psychological Association 2022 Award for Public Service.
The award is given to a member, individual or organization of the Pennsylvania community in recognition of a significant contribution to the public welfare consistent with the aims of the association.
“I am honored to be the recipient of this award,” Crabtree said. “It is particularly gratifying that the award is consistent with the values of Washington & Jefferson College. The recently instituted Ethical Leadership Program will allow me even greater opportunities to involve students in community leadership and service work.”
Crabtree was nominated by local psychologist, Dr. Anne T. Murphy, whose late husband, Tim, served as the director of W&J’s entrepreneurial studies program.
Murphy said she has always been inspired by Crabtree’s dedication to helping others, including people suffering from drug addiction, veterans returning home from combat with post-traumatic stress disorder, and young college students navigating their future professional paths.
Crabtree’s past and present community involvement includes serving on the boards of Southwestern Regional Training Council, Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services Care Center, Washington City Mission, and Gateway Rehabilitation Center.