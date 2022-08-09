Washington & Jefferson College is partnering with Robert Morris University for a new joint program in actuarial science.
The 3+2 program will allow students to earn two degrees in five years, including a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics at W&J and a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science at RMU.
“With this new program, students will be able to gain a broad and deep foundation in the liberal arts at W&J before getting specialized training in actuarial science at RMU,” said Dr. Ryan Higginbottom, associate professor of mathematics. “The rigorous academic requirements of the joint program will prepare students to not only succeed as an actuary, but also as community citizens, managers, and in other professional opportunities.”
The accelerated program track will allow W&J students to transfer some of the credits to RMU for completion of the actuarial science degree while also transferring courses from RMU back to W&J for completion of their math degree.
“W&J’s reputable academic curriculum allows our courses to transfer into programs at other distinguished institutions, creating opportunities for our students to focus on a specific field after earning a multidisciplinary background in the liberal arts,” said Dr. Jeffrey Frick, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college. “This is yet another program that will prepare our students to be ethical leaders who are professionally ready to pursue their careers.”
