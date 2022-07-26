Washington & Jefferson College has named Donna Grier as chair of its board of trustees. She becomes the first female elected to the position.
The college also added Robert Howard and Dr. Mary Massie Story as trustees.
Grier assumes the role after serving on the board’s enrollment, finance, executive and strategic planning committees.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in economics and psychology at W&J, Grier worked for DuPont De Nemours Co., where she most recently served as vice president and treasurer for DuPont Finance in Wilmington, Del., until her retirement. Grier earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago in 1982.
“I am deeply honored to chair the W&J board of trustees,” Grier said. “I am passionate about higher education with its ability to transform lives and am excited to serve the institution that has made such a difference to me personally and professionally.”
Howard used his accounting degree from W&J to embark on a career in the hospitality industry. In 1990, Howard joined Gold Key Professional Hospitality Services in Virginia Beach, Va., as controller and now serves as chief investment officer.
Massie-Story is director of Integrated Pathways and co-director of the Urban Primary Care Pathway at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) in Rootstown, Ohio.
She also is an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) School of Medicine in Cleveland and a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at NEOMED. After earning a biology degree at W&J, Massie-Story earned her Doctor of Medicine in 1996 at CWRU School of Medicine.