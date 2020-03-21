In the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive Thursday that all nonessential businesses across Pennsylvania close up shop, Washington & Jefferson College announced Friday morning that it will be moving to online-only instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.
Online instruction will begin Monday. The only personnel that will remain on campus will be safety personnel and some facilities and dining staff to support the students who are unable to get back to their homes. All academic and administrative buildings on campus will be locked, and access cards deactivated.
The decision by W&J follows similar moves by other campuses in the region, including the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University, to hold classes online for the remainder of the academic year.
“We’re not taking any of this lightly,” said Erin Jones, a spokeswoman for W&J.
Next week, information will be provided on how students can remove their belongings from dorms and get refunds and credits for housing and dining payments. Plans are still being formulated on how to handle end-of-semester activities like commencement.
“We’re looking at all of our options right now, and we’re in touch with other colleges and universities,” Jones said.
The small number of students who remain on campus will also take courses online, and will only be able to get food on a takeout basis. The campus fitness center and library are closed, though material from the latter can be accessed online.
Going to online-only instruction was “no easy achievement for a college that offers no online instruction,” said John C. Knapp, president of W&J, in a letter to alumni. He added, “I am immensely proud of our faculty for working diligently over the last week to redesign their courses for technologically enabled delivery.”
Knapp also informed faculty and staff there would be no interruption in medical benefits and paid time off as a result of campus being shut down.
Employees were allowed onto the campus Friday to gather materials they would need for remote instruction.
