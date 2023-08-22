Washington & Jefferson College’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for the college’s next president.
President Dr. John C. Knapp’s announced in May that he will retire when his contract ends June 30, 2024.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Washington & Jefferson College’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for the college’s next president.
President Dr. John C. Knapp’s announced in May that he will retire when his contract ends June 30, 2024.
“It is a privilege to serve one of the nation’s oldest and most distinguished colleges at such a pivotal time in American higher education,” Knapp said. “Kelly and I have developed a deep affection for this campus community.”
National executive search firm Isaacson, Miller (IM) has been selected to assist a committee of 14 members appointed by the W&J Board of Trustees and the board itself in managing the search process.
Knapp, an Atlanta native, took over as the college’s 13th president on Aug. 1, 2017, after four years as president of Hope College, a small, western Michigan liberal arts school.
During his time at W&J, Knapp implemented new academic and co-curricular initiatives, simplified tuition pricing, launched a reinvigorated W&J brand, and successfully led the college through the coronavirus pandemic.
Also under his leadership, W&J adopted a strategic plan establishing the Center for Ethical Leadership and the Center for Professional Pathways, which aim to enhance student support and preparation for a constantly changing world and major curricular innovations to ensure graduates’ professional readiness.
He also initiated the annual W&J Symposium on Democracy in 2017, which is dedicated to exploring current issues and perspectives on the state of democracy worldwide.
Many campus facilities have been upgraded during Knapp’s presidency, including complete renovations of the Clark Family Library, the Salvitti Family Gymnasium, and the dedication of the Eaton Fitness Center and Jerry L. Morrow Alumni Suite.
He also oversaw the opening of Ignite, the college’s small-business incubator established to spark economic development in Washington County and provide opportunities for students to gain experience in entrepreneurship.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.