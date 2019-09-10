Local government officials and community members are invited to a free Sept. 26 seminar and tour being planned by the Washington & Jefferson College Center for Energy Policy and Management (CEPM) that will focus on parks projects funded in part with natural gas revenue.
The seminar will be held at in Allen Ballroom at Rossin Campus Center beginning at 10 a.m. CEPM Director Corey Young will give an overview of Act 13, the Pennsylvania law that provides impact fee money to municipalities. Lisa Cessna, executive director of the Washington County Planning Commission, will then talk about some projects the county has completed in its parks and at its fairgrounds using Act 13 revenue and royalty payments from park land leased for gas drilling.
Jodi Noble, Chartiers Township manager, will give a presentation on parks projects that her municipality has accomplished using Act 13 and royalty revenue, and Adam Mattis, regional adviser for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, will give a quick rundown on state grant programs available for such projects, and how Act 13 money can be leveraged.
A complimentary lunch will be provided, followed by a bus tour to Mingo Creek County Park, where Cessna will show the group some of the projects that gas revenue has helped fund. Participants may also drive their own vehicles if they wish. The program will end at approximately 3 p.m. at W&J.
To register for this free program, visit Eventbrite and search for “Act 13 & Recreation: Leveraging Impact Fees for Park Projects” or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/act-13-recreation-leveraging-impact-fees-for-park-projects-tickets-70769004999. Registration will be accepted until Sept. 19. For questions, contact Linda Ritzer at lritzer@washjeff.edu or 724-503-1001, extension 6850.