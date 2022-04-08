Washington & Jefferson College will host Dr. Edward Martini, professor of history at Western Michigan University, for a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Monday in Dieter-Porter 100.
Martini will give a presentation on “Agent Orange and the Legacies of the Vietnam War.” He is the author and editor of a number of books on the subject.
The lecture, part of the Luce Initiative on Asian Studies and the Environment grant, will track the environmental war in Vietnam from inception to present, consider how U.S. policymakers thought about the use of herbicides during the U.S. war in Vietnam, how military authorities carried out the chemical war, and how the use of chemical defoliants has continuing impacts in the U.S. and Vietnam.
His lecture is sponsored by the W&J history, international studies, and environmental studies departments, along with the Luce Initiative on Asian Studies and the Environment program, which aims to support integrated, innovative projects and programs that promote Asian studies within the context of environmental studies.