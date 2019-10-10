Washington & Jefferson College is hosting two events geared toward area high school students and their parents.
Discovery Day will be held Oct. 14 to give high school students insight into student life opportunities, and will include a panel discussion on the distinct experiential learning opportunities available to W&J students, lunch with faculty and staff, and campus tours. A detailed schedule and registration form is at https://www.washjeff.edu/event/discovery-day-at-wj/.
Parents or guardians and their high school or college students are invited to learn about the financial aid process in a free FAFSA Information Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Allen Ballroom, Rossin Campus Center.
Financial aid staff members will teach attendees how to fill out the FAFSA form and apply for financial aid. Admission staff will be available to give tours and answer questions for students who are interested in attending W&J, but the event is open to families and students who are attending, or plan to attend, any college. To register for FAFSA night, visit https://connect.washjeff.edu/register/FAFSAInfoNight2019/.
Registration is suggested but not required for both events.