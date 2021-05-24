Washington & Jefferson College held its 222nd commencement Sunday at Washington Wild Things Park in South Strabane Township. The graduation ceremony featured a keynote address by Dr. Robert Michael Franklin Jr., president emeritus of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga.; remarks by Dr. John C. Knapp, president of W&J; and a senior address by Lena DiFulvio, a member of the graduating class.
W&J holds graduation
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
