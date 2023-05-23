Washington & Jefferson College held its 224th commencement Saturday with 220 students receiving their degrees at a ceremony at the James Rose Family Recreation Center. There were 219 Bachelor of Arts and one Master of Arts degree conferred. Featured speaker was alumnus John Reed, Class of 1961, former chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and retired chairman and CEO of Citigroup. The weekend’s activities began Friday with the baccalaureate service at Church of the Covenant. The speaker was Dr. Larry Roper, emeritus professor of language, culture and society at Oregon State University. Honorary degrees were conferred upon Reed and Roper.
Latest News
- Love really does conquer all
- Charleroi celebrates Haitian Flag Day
- EDITORIAL: Court drills down on environment
- LETTER: Forgotten in Amwell
- OP-ED: Collaboration, dialogue are key to overcoming ageism
- Fort Cherry to graduate 65 seniors
- Cumberland Township police searching for attempted homicide suspect
Upcoming Events
-
May 23
-
May 26
-
May 26
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.