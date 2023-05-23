W&J Commencement 2

Courtesy of Washington & Jefferson College

Among those who participated in the weekend’s activities were, from left, Dr. John C, Knapp, W&J president; John Reed, commencement speaker, and Dr. Larry Roper, baccalaureate speaker.

Washington & Jefferson College held its 224th commencement Saturday with 220 students receiving their degrees at a ceremony at the James Rose Family Recreation Center. There were 219 Bachelor of Arts and one Master of Arts degree conferred. Featured speaker was alumnus John Reed, Class of 1961, former chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and retired chairman and CEO of Citigroup. The weekend’s activities began Friday with the baccalaureate service at Church of the Covenant. The speaker was Dr. Larry Roper, emeritus professor of language, culture and society at Oregon State University. Honorary degrees were conferred upon Reed and Roper.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In