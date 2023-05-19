Washington & Jefferson College will hold its 224th commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday at the James Ross Family Recreation Center.
Doors will open at 8 a.m.
The commencement ceremony will feature alumnus John Reed, Class of 1961, former chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and retired chairman and CEO of Citigroup.
Immediately following commencement, the 1781 afternoon tea will be held at McMillan Quad.
The weekend’s activities kick off Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the baccalaureate service at Church of the Covenant, 267 E. Beau St. The speaker will be Dr. Larry Roper, emeritus professor of language, culture and society at Oregon State University.
