Renowned mime artist and comedy choreographer Dan Kamin will present “Chaplin the Kid at 100” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Olin Fine Arts Center at Washington & Jefferson College.
Kamin, who attended Carnegie Mellon University, is best known for creating the physical comedy sequences for “Chaplin” and “Benny and Joon,” and for training Robert Downey Jr. and Johnny Depp for their performances in those films.
His Tuesday show will begin with a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s “The Kid,” followed by Kamin’s illustrated talk and an audience discussion about what keeps the film fresh and funny 100 years later.
This event is part of the W&J Arts Series. Individual tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors (60 and older) and non-W&J students, and $7 for children.
Contact the box office at 724-223-6546.