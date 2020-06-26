Washington & Jefferson College has announced its plans to reopen for fall classes.
The college released a plan for reopening on its website.
“We are fully committed to take all possible precautions to maintain a safe environment while providing students with the holistic, in-person experience that is so critical to our mission,” the college said in a statement on the website.
Fall semester classes are scheduled to start on Aug. 17. Students are being asked to voluntarily self-quarantine for at least 10 days before returning to campus.
Once back on campus, students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks, except when they are in private spaces.
W&J will provide students and faculty with one branded mask and disposable masks.
Other measures implemented include social distancing within and outside of the classroom, including appropriate spacing between desks, implementing a seven-step cleaning method for all common areas; enforcing a 50% capacity limit in dining areas and the library; and limiting access to residence halls to residents only.
Students who can’t be on campus for health-related issues will have an opportunity to request accommodations to participate remotely.
Before returning to campus, each member of the W& J community must sign an agreement to monitor their health, including temperature and symptoms, and to follow the college’s guidelines, including for contact tracing and self-quarantine.
Students, faculty and staff should follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines on hand washing. Additional hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout campus, and cleaning wipes will be placed in classrooms and other places around campus.
Students will be expected to wipe their spaces at the start of class.
If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, he or she will quarantine at home.
If a student tests positive the college will work with them to provide a place to quarantine in one of the two designated areas that W&J has made available if needed for isolation.
During quarantine the student will be provided with support, including food delivery and course materials. A student who tests positive can also return home to recover.
The college said the plan is subject to change as additional guidance from the CDC, the state Department of Health, and local health and medical facilities becomes available.