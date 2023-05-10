WASHINGTON AND JEFFERSON COLLEGE

Washington & Jefferson College will be the site of the Green Building and Design Summer Institute from June 12-23.

Washington & Jefferson College will offer a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program in partnership with Washington Health System.

The first cohort of nursing students will enroll in the program in fall 2024, but students can begin applying in July 2023.

