Annual King Coal Parade

Observer-Reporter

In this file photo, members of the Crucible Volunteer Fire Department throw candy to the crowd along the annual King Coal parade route in Carmichaels. The fire department closed its doors earlier this year.

There are few years of Laura Shipley-Demchak’s life when the Crucible Volunteer Fire Department was not a constant.

She recalls that her grandfather was involved in the construction of the Greene County department’s initial building. She moved into the community herself at the age of 6, in 1960.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription