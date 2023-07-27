Transportation challenges facing Washington area residents with disabilities were spotlighted at a “Ride for Our Rights” event Wednesday, held in conjunction with the 33rd anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We are still having issues with transportation,” said Shona Eakin, CEO of Voices for Independence (VFI). “We understand there are staff shortages because of the pandemic and there aren’t enough drivers. Transportation for people with disabilities needs to be a priority for not only our local authorities, but lawmakers on a state level and a national level. People with disabilities need to have the same access to transportation that anyone else does.”

