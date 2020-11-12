20201112_loc_yarosh.jpg

Kiprian S. Yarosh

Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone has named former state trooper and emergency medical technician/paramedic Kiprian S. Yarosh chief county detective.

Yarosh, a lifelong Washington County resident, has been a detective in the district attorney’s office since 2018 after his retirement from the state police as a sergeant in the Troop B patrol unit based locally.

In his supervisory and administrative role as Chief County Detective, Yarosh will continue to assist in the prosecution of major crimes.

