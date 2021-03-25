Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA). Vittone, who is serving his third term as Washington County District Attorney, will serve as the Pennsylvania state director on the NDAA board.
The NDAA is based in Arlington, Va., and is the oldest and largest national nonpartisan organization representing state and local prosecutors in the country. Founded in 1950, the NDAA has more than 5,400 members across the country representing both state and local prosecutors’ offices from urban and rural districts as well as large and small jurisdictions.
Vittone is a member of the board of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and serves as vice president of the PDAA executive committee. He also serves on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Elder Justice Advisory Council and is co-chairperson of the Washington County Opioid Overdose Coalition. Vittone is a member of the Pennsylvania and U.S. Supreme Court bar.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Business and Graduate School of Public Health, Vittone obtained his law degree from Duquesne University.