Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone will serve as the president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association (PDAA).
The PDAA announced its officers for the upcoming year in a press release Tuesday.
Vittone will serve as president through 2022. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele will serve as vice president, and Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett will serve as secretary and treasurer.
“I am honored to carry on the association’s tradition as innovators intent on ensuring integrity in the criminal justice system,” Vittone said in the release. “My colleagues and I are committed to doing the right thing for the right reason, which means enforcing the law, seeking justice, protecting victims and making improvements to the system to ensure fairness and safe communities.”