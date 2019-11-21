Visiting writers Graham Barnhart and Taneum Bambrick will speak at Washington & Jefferson College at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in Dieter-Porter Life Sciences Building, Room 100. The event is free and open to the public.
Barnhart is the author of “The War Makes Everyone Lonely.” A former Wallace Stegner Fellow, he was educated at Ohio State University and Allegheny College, and served in the U.S. Army as a Special Forces medic. He has been awarded the Jeff Sharlet Memorial Award for Veterans and the Chad Walsh Poetry Prize, and his poems have appeared in The Adroit Journal, The Gettysburg Review, Gulf Coast, Pleiades, and many other publications.
Bambrick is the author of “Vantage,” winner of the 2019 American Poetry Review/Honickman first book award. A graduate of the University of Arizona’s MFA program, her poems and essays appear or are forthcoming in The New Yorker, American Poetry Review, PEN, Narrative, and elsewhere. She is also a current Stegner Fellow at Stanford University.