Coronavirus figures continued to surge across Pennsylvania over the weekend.
The Keystone State recorded 13,189 more cases and 353 additional deaths over the past two days, the state Department of Health reported at noon on Sunday. The virus has resulted in 767,800 positive tests and 19,310 fatalities related to COVID-19 since tracking began in March.
Washington County registered 236 of those cases and two more deaths over the past two days, the department said. The county's totals rose to 11,384 cases and 170 deaths. Greene County had 43 more positive tests, pushing its total to 2,178, and one additional fatality, making it 26 overall.
Fayette County recorded 169 more cases and seven deaths, raising its overall figures to 9,019 and 179. Westmoreland County was hit with 307 additional cases (a total of 21,173) and 10 more deaths (533 overall) over the weekend.
The Health Department reported another 1,042 positives and 32 deaths in Allegheny County, bumping its overall figures to 64,400 cases and 1,334 deaths.
Nationwide, the COVID-19 death toll is closing in on 400,000, sitting at 395,957 as of early Sunday afternoon.