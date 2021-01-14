The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a live virtual public meeting regarding the improvement project for the intersection of Valley Brook and Bebout roads in Peters Township.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19. The purpose of the project is to relieve congestion while improving safety and enhancing access to the Arrowhead Trail parking lot by constructing a single-lane roundabout at the intersection.
Featured during the meeting will be a short presentation to introduce the project, plus an opportunity for participants to share their concerns directly via polling questions or moderated chat-discussions with the project team.
To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12, click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, select the Washington County box and then choose the Valley Brook Road Intersection Project tile. A link to join the presentation will be available on the page.
Feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT project manager Brian Svesnik, bsvesnik@pa.gov or 724-415-2400.