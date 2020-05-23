Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Range Resources are rallying around high school seniors.
The chamber and energy company have teamed up for #RallyForward, a virtual event for high school seniors beginning at noon June 3 on the Zoom platform.
#RallyForward was formed to connect 12th-graders and other students with young business leaders. Laural Ziemba, public affairs director for Range, will be the moderator. Other participants are state Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Upper St. Clair; Megan Chicone, State Farm Insurance agent; Ryan Schwotzer, president of Crossgates Inc.; Callie Fry, Range operations manager; Chase McClain, chamber director of marketing; and Brandon Mendoza, executive director of NAIOP.
“This event is a show of solidarity with local high school seniors who have been bold in the face of challenges they could not have foreseen for their senior year,” Ziemba said. “We hope to share insight that will be helpful to them as they transition from a familiar world to one of great challenges, but also great opportunities.”
For more information and to register, visit www.TheRallyForward.com.