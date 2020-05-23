#Rallyforward

Konstantin Postumitenko

Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Range Resources are rallying around high school seniors.

The chamber and energy company have teamed up for #RallyForward, a virtual event for high school seniors beginning at noon June 3 on the Zoom platform.

#RallyForward was formed to connect 12th-graders and other students with young business leaders. Laural Ziemba, public affairs director for Range, will be the moderator. Other participants are state Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Upper St. Clair; Megan Chicone, State Farm Insurance agent; Ryan Schwotzer, president of Crossgates Inc.; Callie Fry, Range operations manager; Chase McClain, chamber director of marketing; and Brandon Mendoza, executive director of NAIOP.

“This event is a show of solidarity with local high school seniors who have been bold in the face of challenges they could not have foreseen for their senior year,” Ziemba said. “We hope to share insight that will be helpful to them as they transition from a familiar world to one of great challenges, but also great opportunities.”

For more information and to register, visit www.TheRallyForward.com.

Tags

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription