Fans of the classic holiday film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will have the opportunity to view the movie virtually with the Griswolds themselves.
“An Evening with Chevy Chase & Beverly D’Angelo” will take place on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. in the comfort of your own living room on any device with Zoom capabilities.
Robin Elrod, director of communications with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said they originally had the idea of hosting a live screening of the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at the Benedum Center followed by a live, in-person question and answer session with the film’s star, Chevy Chase.
“Since this was not possible due to COVID-19, the trust jumped at the opportunity to join with presenters in several cities to host a virtual conversation with both Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo,” Elrod said.
She added that “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” has become a holiday tradition in so many homes and this year more than ever, everyone needs to share in the absurdity of life with the family of Clark (Chase) and Ellen Griswold (D’Angelo).
“This intimate conversation will welcome Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo into your living room,” Elrod said. “These two beloved actors will give audiences an entertaining insider view of the Griswolds.”
The actors will also share memorable moments about bringing their characters to life, humorous stories from filming and more.
Elrod said the response for the show has been great.
“Our audiences are excited about this offering, and we have seen ticket sales each day since we announced this performance,” she said. “The great thing about a virtual program is that the number of tickets are unlimited, and every seat is the best seat in the house.”
Elrod said the cultural trust has been working to produce virtual programs throughout the last eight months to stay connected with their audiences.
She added that the majority of this programming has been free of charge, such as the EQT Children’s Theater Festival, Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, Trust Arts Education programs and others.
“Recently, we began to offer ticketed concerts and events like this one,” Elrod said. “The response has been so positive; our audiences clearly miss the arts in Pittsburgh, and we’re happy to be able to provide virtual opportunities to connect.”
Elrod said while in-person gatherings in the Cultural District are not possible, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will continue to look for opportunities to bring people together through virtual arts experiences.
“In both the digital and the real worlds, I look for performances, installations and arts experiences that spark conversation, thought and connect people,” she said, adding that society is collectively at a point where they’re craving human interaction, and the arts can connect them. “We will soon be announcing additional virtual arts opportunities through the end of the calendar year. And eventually, when it is safe to gather in person, we will be back in the Cultural District together.”
Tickets for “An Evening with Chevy Chase & Beverly D’Angelo” are $25 per household, and a VIP experience is available for $150. That purchase includes a one-minute, one-on-one conversation with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo.
For more information, visit trustarts.org.