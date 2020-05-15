A Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl was arrested Thursday.
Apipat Vutipawat, 26, of 2238 Roanoke Drive, Alexandria, is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault by state police.
According to the criminal complaint, about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, state police responded to a vehicle stuck in mud at 914 Bristoria Road in Richhill Township, Greene County, and found Vutipawat and the teen. According to the complaint, they were on their way to Ryerson State Park when the car got stuck.
The victim told police that Vutipawat was her boyfriend, and police took them to the Waynesburg barracks for questioning.
The two met in April on a dating app, and met on several occasions. On Monday, they stayed at the Hyatt Place Hotel on Quail Acres Lane in North Strabane Township and had sex, according to the criminal complaint.
Vutipawat was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
Kanalis sent Vutipawat to the Washington County jail, and set bond at $5,000.