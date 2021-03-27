A Virginia man charged in Washington County last year with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl is now facing federal charges.
A three-count indictment unsealed Friday charges Apipat Vutipawat, 27, of Alexandria, with traveling with the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct, transportation with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and obstruction of justice.
Vutipawat was arrested last May 14 after allegedly having sex with the unnamed teenager at the Hyatt Place Hotel in North Strabane. Vutipawat and the teen had apparently met the month before on a dating app. State police took Vutipawat and the teen to the Waynesburg barracks for questioning when their car was found stuck in the mud in Richhill Township, Greene County. According to a criminal complaint, they were on their way to Ryerson State Park.
The indictment alleges that from May 29 to June 2, Vutipawat traveled across state lines for the purpose of having sex with a minor, and took the minor from Pennsylvania to Virginia with the intent that she engage in criminal sexual activity. He also allegedly tried to persuade the teen to stop talking with law enforcement.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said Friday, “Combating child sexual exploitation is one of our highest priorities. We will continue our targeted law enforcement strategies to identify and prosecute sexual predators, especially those who travel across state lines intent on harming children.”
Vutipawat, who also goes under the names “Viktor Vutipawat,” “Viktor Koi,” “Viktor Kim,” and “Arty Freedom,” was charged by state police last year with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.