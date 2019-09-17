Allegheny County officials identified the woman who was found dead in a McKeesport park on Thursday morning before her car was located in South Strabane Township.
The county confirmed late Friday that the deceased was Tameka L. Dallas, 43, of Monroeville, who was listed in court papers as the owner of a vehicle found in the Trinity Point Walmart the evening before. Dallas was pronounced dead in Renziehausen Park.
Dallas had previously been named in court papers explaining charges of receiving stolen property against two men – Clyde Cox, 27, of Pittsburgh, and Daron Parks, 26, of Bridgeville – who were allegedly with the sedan, a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof and a rear spoiler, at the store.
In another development late on Friday, Allegheny County police said a third man allegedly connected to the vehicle had been arrested following his surrender to McKeesport police. Investigators said Ramonta Yancey, 26, had also been at the lot but fled.
Court records show no new charges have been filed against Yancey, but investigators said he was being held in the Allegheny County jail on a warrant for a supposed parole violation.
Cox and Parks have been detained in the Washington County jail since Friday morning, with bail set at $100,000 for each of them.