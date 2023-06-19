Through the generosity of Ranges Resources, which took the lead to establish the new United Way of Washington County’s Veterans United Fund, four nonprofits are receiving $42,341 in funding. Receiving one-year grants are Life Changing Service Dogs for Veterans; Washington Cemetery, Washington Area Humane Society, and Washington City Mission. Pictured are, front row, from left, Kylie Fuller and Christina Kramer, Range Resources; Carly Steadman and Taylor Duda, humane society, with Brooklyn, service dog in training; back row,. P. Ann Hrabik, United Way; Kevin Scott and Bill Allison, Washington Cemetery; Tom Anderson, Service Dogs for Veterans; Tony Guadlip, Range Resources; Justin Leckie and Laura Austin, United Way board members. The City Mission was not present for the photo.
Tags
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 28
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.