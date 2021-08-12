Washington City Mission celebrated the third anniversary of Crabtree Kovacicek Veterans House by commemorating a new Freedom Path, a short, brick walkway that runs alongside the veterans shelter. Many of the bricks for the walkway were donated in honor of local veterans. The event culminated in a Freedom Path and Flag Pole Commemoration, held inside the mission’s chapel after inclement weather forced festivities indoors.

